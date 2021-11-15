The 21st Abuja International Motor Fair is poised to hold in Nigeria’s capital – at the International Conference Centre Annex Garki, Abuja, from the 16th to 20th of November, 2021; welcoming all car lovers and automobile industry players in Nigeria.

GAC Motor will inaugurate its presence at Nigeria’s most consistent auto expo, with a major sponsorship and three notable vehicles, including a new market entry model the automaker says is Made for Nigeria. The brand welcomes the opportunity to show car enthusiasts the best of automobile technology as it exhibits some of its latest car editions in the Nigerian market.

Motor Fair visitors will enjoy the exclusive ‘wow’ experience GAC Motor has in store at its Pavilion. The foremost automobile global company will erect a 69-feet architectural masterpiece to showcase the cutting-edge features, aesthetics, and beauty of the brand’s automobiles being displayed.

Vehicles on display at the Motor Fair are set to include the luxurious 7-seater GN8 – the latest release from GAC Motor; and some of its popular brands for the young and upwardly mobile; the GS3 SUV and the compact sedan- GA4, which were launched virtually in Nigeria, in 2020.

Guests who visit the GAC Pavilion have a unique opportunity to not only test drive the models of their dreams, but also drive out with a brand new GAC car, thanks to the “Drive now, pay later” scheme, which enables teeming car buyers to pick up a GAC car and pay at their convenience, after all the terms and conditions are met. For the duration of the Motor Fair, car lovers can also enjoy GAC’s time-sensitive discounts on display at the Pavilion. Throughout November 16-20th, 2021, get an exclusive 25% discount on the newly launched GN8 series; and a 10% discount for the GS3 and GA4 models.

Following the purchase of any GAC vehicle, guests can enjoy the best after-sales service as a world-class showroom that will soon be launched in Abuja, bringing all the needed support to your doorsteps.

This is one of the innumerable moves GAC Motor is contributing; to drive industrial and socio-economic growth in the country. Last month, the GAC Motor team fostered its promise of development by collaborating with the Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN) as the latter commemorated its 50th anniversary with a 3-day Annual General Meeting. The event set the right path for industrialization and economic growth in Nigeria and across the continent, chief of which GAC Motor played a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s future plans. GAC is also the exclusive automobile sponsor of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), contributing to sports and youth development in Nigeria.

Through this five-day event, Abuja residents can finally experience what thousands of Nigerians are already privy to through GAC Motor’s well-established brand presence and strategic partnerships in Nigeria over the last seven years, including robust state security efforts in Lagos State. The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) acquired a fleet of 150 units of GA3S vehicles, courtesy of GAC’s partnership with the Dangote Foundation.

Discover what more GAC Motor will achieve through the 21st Abuja International Motor Fair as it takes another bold step forward in driving the required impact for Nigeria’s socio-economic development.