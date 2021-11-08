By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Mr LA Cares Foundation founded and funded by Lawal Adamu Usman has concluded the disbursement of the third batch of its N50m donation to aid Kaduna State students who find it difficult to pay school fees.

Recall that Mr Adamu, Fondly called Mr LA, the Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate in the 2019 elections for Kaduna Central, pledged an initial sum of N50m to ease the pains caused parents and students with the near 100% increase in tuition in Kaduna state owned tertiary institutions.

“Known for making promises and keeping them, Mr LA immediately commenced disbursement to verified eligible beneficiaries across the state in trenches with batch 3 just concluded and the process for the next batch commenced,” his media consultant said.

Making the announcement, LA’s special media consultant, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, asked beneficiaries should kindly pick their original receipts at the Foundation office as from Friday, the 5th of November 2021 at their convenience.

Earlier, Adamu had, on his verified Facebook account, announced that the Foundation intends to conclude the final disbursement of the N50m for the 2020/21 Academic Session within the next week.

“We hope that beneficiaries will no longer suffer the trauma and fear of inability to pay tuition. I thank God Almighty For Giving us this opportunity to be of service to humanity.”

“My prayer as always is to have our institutions incubate good men and women of integrity who will be self engineered,” he said while congratulating the beneficiaries.