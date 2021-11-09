Restaurants, supermarkets and other businesses that deal in food, groceries and general consumables in Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ajah or other parts of Lagos can now reach a wider market, cut cost and expand their profit margin by becoming vendors on Instant Trolleys, Nigeria’s most reliable online food and groceries ordering platform.

This information was revealed recently as Instant Trolleys launched a campaign to onboard vendors and riders, as it prepares to roll out its services to end-users starting with those on the islands of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve.

With Instant Trolleys, businesses of all sizes and structures can more easily attract buyers, increase visibility and have their products ordered and delivered by more customers, especially within their location, at the best rate available today. Similarly, riders who would like to increase their customer base can also register on the platform to gain greater access to business and boost their income.

In the same light, Instant Trolleys vendors pay no commission charge for the first month; they also enjoy access to thousands of customers within their locality, receive payments within 24 hours, and can track riders’ activities from pickup to delivery at no additional cost.

Vendors on the platform will also have access to a comprehensive dashboard for all their activities including customisable reports of sales and payment as well as access to personalised promo codes. They will also enjoy the lowest commission charge in the market today. This is while riders on Instant Trolleys will have a unique opportunity to extend their network of customers, build trust as the preferred riders, and boost their income while plying their usual routes.

To sign up, vendors and riders are to visit the brand’s website, www.instanttrolleys.com, where they would commence the process of joining other forward-thinking services providers in Nigeria’s food and beverages industry who have already registered on Instant Trolleys.

Commenting, Lekan Peters, the firm’s co-founder, said: “At Instant Trolleys, our delight is in providing businesses in the food and consumables value chain in Nigeria with extended access to more opportunities around them through our platform which connects them with an impressive network of customers and riders.

“On our platform, we guarantee both vendors and riders a positively life-changing experience capable to helping them fundamentally transform their business for good. With Instant Trolleys, they would be able to seamlessly grow their current customer base and achieve their various corporate and personal goals. This is even as they take advantage of the lowest commission charge available in the sector today.”

Originally ideated as far back year 2002 when its founders served in one of Nigeria’s most popular food chain brands, the vision of Instant Trolleys has materialised today. Now, Instant Trolleys is on a mission to make food, groceries and other similar necessities available at the fingertips of everyone that needs them in Africa. While achieving this, the brand desires to inspire innovation across the world.