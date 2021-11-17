



Irked by the spate of fire outbreak in students’ hostels, the management of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), has banned students living in the hostels from cooking inside their rooms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about three fire incidents were recorded in the past weeks in the hostels which resulted to injuries and destruction of property.

The management of the school said the fire outbreaks were caused by cooking stoves.

A circular signed by the Dean of Students, Prof. A.M. Gimba titled: “Warning Notice on Cooking in Bedrooms,” said that defaulting students would be expelled from the hostel.

“Recently the university has witnessed fire outbreaks in students halls of residence, specifically girls hostel.

“This is attributed to cooking in the rooms in contravention of the rules and regulations of hostel residence,” he said.

Gimba said that the measure was to protect lives and properties of the students, adding that the management of the university had directed hall officers to ensure prevention of such occurrences by expelling from hostel any student found to be cooking in the room.

“Any attempt by a student or group of students to assault or disrupt any member of staff from discharging his/her official responsibility amounts to gross misconduct that will result in expulsion from the University,”