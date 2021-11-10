By Ibrahim Hassan, KADUNA

An inferno, on Tuesday, evening at the Kaduna State University, KASU, has razed many shops and destroyed other valuables in the institution’s mini-market estimated at millions.

Though information on the development remained sketchy, sources said the fire started from a particular shop when electricity was restored before 7p.m.

Many students expressed sadness and sympathised with the business owners, saying the market was where they always rushed to for cheaper and quick cafe services and food.

One said: “Students made frantic efforts to put out the fire, while they awaited the arrival of fire service.

“However, they could no longer help the situation when a substance exploded from one of the burning shops.

“The explosion from one of the shops escalated the fire and it extended to more shops, while the students watched helplessly.

“The fire started when NEPA brought light. And it was just a shop.

“Then we called the fire service but they didn’t come.

“So the students started to forcefully bring out generator and other things before one shop exploded and the fire spread.

“Most of the shop owners had closed for the day and had gone home when the fire started.

“If many of them were around, it would have helped to a large extent, because they would have at least been able to remove flammable materials from their shops and that, would have helped put the fire under control.”

However, no casualty was reported and the university authorities were said to have tightened security in the institution.

Vanguard News Nigeria