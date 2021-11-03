As hoodlums attack Lagos fire men on rescue operation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium brokenout on Wednesday morning as raging fire hired several buildings and shops on Owode Onirin, along Ikorodu Road area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, irate residents and hoodlums have repelled efforts by men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Rescue Team, despatched to the scene as they were attacked.

It was learnt that the attackers were protesting the late arrival of fire men who were accused of lackadaisical response to the distress call

The development has led to wide spread of the raging fire to adjoining structures.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Fire Service, Mr. Sakiru Amodu, who confirmed the development said all efforts are on to keep the fire under control.

Amodu promised to give situation reports, regarding the attack on the state firemen.

The cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as of press time.

However, at the scene, “some frantic residents tried to pour water on the fire but instead fuelled and started spreading to other structures,” an eyewitness, Hakeem Adu, told our correspondents.

It was gathered that the fire started at about 9 am from a building before it spread to other structures, including unspecified number of shops.