By Esther Onyegbula

A fintech startup, Flex Finance, has unveiled an application that helps small business owners to curb problems arising from reconciling invoices and receipts, error-filled finance reports and stressful payment methods.

With the Paradigm Shift from analog to technology and Nigerian business owners still struggle with the right tools to manage their businesses.

Speaking at a media interaction recently in Lagos, the company’s CEO, Mr. Yemi Olulana, said Flex finance is an all-in-one spends management software equipped with a digital wallet to help Nigerian Businesses scale. With the Flex Finance app, business owners get to safely and conveniently manage their spending, make bulk transfers, track their expenses and approve and disburse requisitions from their smartphones or laptops with ease.

Powered by the best globally rated security infrastructure, the Flex wallet is highly secured to serve as a disbursement wallet for every organization.

Yemi went further to say, “In contrast to using different digital platforms to carry out transfers, monitor requisitions and budgeting, Flex is a simple and intuitive software that helps you do all of this in one place with a user experience optimised for quick and easy usage.

“Flex helps businesses easily categorise their expenses as they spend, and with Flex Smart budgeting feature they can set budgets and get alerts so they don’t go over their budget. This ensures businesses can make smarter decisions about their spending, while gaining 100% visibility into company spending”, he added.

According to Seun Fawehinmi, Head of operations at Sorties Logistics, “I like how Flex Finance makes it easy for us to categorise expenses in our operations, with these we know the exact details of each money spent in our organization, and i also enjoy their swift transfers”

We also understand that management softwares are not usually designed to be mobile first. That’s why we are providing a solution that is making it easier and safer for business owners to manage their businesses from the comfort of their smartphones”.

Since its launch in March 2021, the company has successfully helped thousands of businesses track billions of naira efficiently, introduced smarter budgeting and automated spending flows for companies.

Yemi noted that Flex finance integrates the best anti-fraud technology used by top companies in the world to deliver seamless spend management, budgeting and hitch-free payment to Nigerian business owners.

“Flex finance was designed for every business owner. With little or no financial literacy, you can set up Flex finance and establish a digital record of your expenses which is a huge step in the path of growth and stability. You can also export data and integrate to any accounting software of your choice”

In the words of Chioma Daniel Head Of Finance of Talent QL “With Flex Finance, I can easily approve and transfer funds for urgent needs from anywhere. The best part is, the recipient gets the funds immediately. I also find the ability to view and export transaction history very useful for reconciliations and budgeting”

