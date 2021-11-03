By Gabriel Olawale

FineBricks Properties and Investment limited – a fast rising real estate company in Lekki, Lagos – has launched a new stylish residential apartment for individuals and families looking for something different on the Sangotedo, Lekki-Epe expressway axis.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Managing Director, Mr Deji Adeoye explained that the company “has a genuine burden of reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria by targeting specific market segments and providing value-for money engagements.”

According to him, “FineBricks is propelled by its by-line ‘making the desirable accessible,’ which is achieved by the provision of services like: sale of building and lands, investment opportunities, property management, etc.”

Also, speaking on the launch of Sherwood Court Estate, the new estate developed by Finebricks, Mr Deji explained that “the project was designed to suit the contemporary lifestyle of prospective homeowners. The estate consists of 4bedroom terrace duplexes with state-of-the-art facilities, in a beautiful setting with spacious car park and maximum security. It is suitable for high network individuals, and families.”

He concluded by stating that as a company, “we driven and guided by our core values of excellence, trust, professionalism, and the delivery of premium user experience to all our clients.”