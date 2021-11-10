Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has won the Anambra governorship election. Read the story HERE.
Below is the election results in figures:
Party Candidate Score
Accord Godwin Maduka 2,054
AA Etiaba Chukwuogo 83
AAC Nwankwo Chidozie 588
ADC Akachukwu Nwankpo 324
ADP Afam Ume-Ezeoke 773
APC Andy Uba 43,283
APGA Chukwuma Soludo 112,229 (WINNER)
APP Azubuike Echetebu 139
APM Onyejegbu Okwudili 301
BP Chika Okeke 186
LP Emmanuel Agbasimalo 2,802
NNPP Ohajimkpo Emeka 117
NRM Ezenwafor Victor 213
PDP Valentine Ozigbo 53,807
PRP Nnamdi Nwawuo 437
SDP Obinna Uzor 842
YPP Ifeanyi Ubah 21,261
ZLP Obiora Okonkwo 2,082
Registered voters: 2,466,638
Accredited Voters: 253,388
Valid Votes: 241,523
Rejected Votes: 8,108
Total Votes cast: 249,631