Soludo, APGA, Anambra
Charles Soludo


Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has won the Anambra governorship election. Read the story HERE.

Below is the election results in figures:

Party Candidate Score

Accord Godwin Maduka 2,054

AA  Etiaba Chukwuogo 83

AAC Nwankwo Chidozie 588

ADC Akachukwu Nwankpo 324

ADP Afam Ume-Ezeoke 773

APC Andy Uba 43,283

APGA    Chukwuma Soludo 112,229 (WINNER)

APP  Azubuike Echetebu  139

APM  Onyejegbu Okwudili 301

BP Chika Okeke 186

LP   Emmanuel Agbasimalo 2,802

NNPP  Ohajimkpo Emeka 117

NRM Ezenwafor Victor  213

PDP Valentine Ozigbo  53,807

PRP Nnamdi Nwawuo 437

SDP Obinna Uzor 842

YPP Ifeanyi Ubah 21,261

ZLP Obiora Okonkwo 2,082

Registered voters: 2,466,638

Accredited Voters: 253,388

Valid Votes: 241,523

Rejected Votes: 8,108

Total Votes cast: 249,631

