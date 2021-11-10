Charles Soludo



Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has won the Anambra governorship election. Read the story HERE.

Below is the election results in figures:

Party Candidate Score

Accord Godwin Maduka 2,054

AA Etiaba Chukwuogo 83

AAC Nwankwo Chidozie 588

ADC Akachukwu Nwankpo 324

ADP Afam Ume-Ezeoke 773

APC Andy Uba 43,283

APGA Chukwuma Soludo 112,229 (WINNER)

APP Azubuike Echetebu 139

APM Onyejegbu Okwudili 301

BP Chika Okeke 186

LP Emmanuel Agbasimalo 2,802

NNPP Ohajimkpo Emeka 117

NRM Ezenwafor Victor 213

PDP Valentine Ozigbo 53,807

PRP Nnamdi Nwawuo 437

SDP Obinna Uzor 842

YPP Ifeanyi Ubah 21,261

ZLP Obiora Okonkwo 2,082

Registered voters: 2,466,638

Accredited Voters: 253,388

Valid Votes: 241,523

Rejected Votes: 8,108

Total Votes cast: 249,631

Vanguard News Nigeria