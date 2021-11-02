L- R: Executive Director – Sky Film Distribution, Macaulay Akaniyene; Vice chairman – Bildiamo Group, Lukman Kolawole, Chairman – Bildiamo Group Samson Ogbuji and Member Board of Directors – Bildiamo Group, Jonah Ebhodaghe at the launch of Sky film distribution in Lagos

To improve Nollywood Movies in terms of distribution and production, the government has been urged to support Nollywood movie projects that would equally add to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

Speaking during a media parley in Lagos, Executive Director, Sky Film Distribution, Mr. Macauley Akaniyene, insisted that the approach to film distribution and re-inventing the Cinematic experience in the industry cannot be over emphasis saying: “Co-ownership, cooperation and proper funding is key to producing movies of the next level. Skyfilms already have chains of Cinimas across the country that movie makers can leverage on.”

He called on the government bodies to support funding of movie projects, which in return would add to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, saying “It’s a sure way of taking the industry to heights never before imagined.

“Among those to benefit from such improvements are; actors, technical crew and other Film professionals, whom deserve better remuneration and greater standard of living.

“We stand a better chance of collaborating in order to give Hollywood and other International movie bodies a run for their money, especially in the areas of Oscars nomination and Academy Awards.”

He further called on stakeholders in the industry to change their approach to film distribution by reinventing a cinematic experience in the industry.

Stakeholders Present includes: Mr. Samson Ogbuji, Chief Executive Officer, Bildiamo group, Mr. Lukmon Kolawole, vice chairman, Mr. Ayodele Salsa, Executive Director, Admin and Mr. Macauley Akaninyene, Executive Director, Sky Film Distribution, Imoh Umoren, movie director among other top movie producers in Nigeria.

Caption: L- R: Executive Director – Sky Film Distribution, Macaulay Akaniyene; Vice chairman – Bildiamo Group, Lukman Kolawole, Chairman – Bildiamo Group Samson Ogbuji and Member Board of Directors – Bildiamo Group, Jonah Ebhodaghe at the launch of Sky film distribution in Lagos.