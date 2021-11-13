.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Abia state chapter, has alleged that the Federal Ministry of Works has suspended the construction of the Osisioma Ngwa flyover which is under construction by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration.

State chairman of APGA, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, who stated this in Umuahia, also alleged that the suspension was as a result of the project not meeting the required standard.

Ehiemere said the federal ministry of works discovered that the Osisioma Flyover may not be strong enough to withstand pressure from heavy-duty trucks, hence the decision to suspend works on it.

In his words; “The Federal Ministry of Works discovered that the Osisioma Ngwa Bridge may not be strong enough to withstand pressure from heavy-duty trucks, hence the decision to suspend works on it.”

Ehiemere also alleged that the PDP government in the state had been insensitive to the plight of Abia masses and pledged that APGA would continue to play the role of a watchdog in the State,

“May we categorically state here that APGA as an opposition party is not ignorant of the few kilometre roads constructed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu led government in Aba. However, the vital question every reasonable man will ask is ‘whether the State government has reasonably done well in terms of infrastructural development compared to the huge amount of money received for that purpose.

“It is unfortunate that there is no road in Ukwa East and Ukwa West LGAs. It is very shameful that one cannot even access the Ukwa West LGA council headquarters, what of the road leading to Obehie/Azumini which is not accessible as we speak?”

He disclosed that a member of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita was attacked at his constituency office in Aba by some hoodlums for performing his constitutional roles as a lawmaker, as the issues of unpaid salaries and pensions had remained unresolved in the State.

“APC and PDP are the same; APGA will take over the State in 2023. Go to Port Harcourt road, Aba and you will discover that many businesses have collapsed because of bad roads.”

He urged residents of the state to join APGA in the ITS crusade to enthrone a people-oriented leadership in 2023.

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Barr. Eze Chikamnanyo could not be reached for reaction over the allegation of suspension of work on the Flyover. However, a senior government official who preferred anonymity dismissed reports that work on the bridge was suspended by the federal government.

“That’s just propaganda, how can the federal government suspend a project they never gave the state money to start?” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria