President Muhammadu Buhari

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed greater commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture and has consequently inaugurated a 21-member committee to study the recommendations and implementation strategies on strengthening internal security framework and community policing in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued Tuesday night in Abuja and signed by the Director, Press, Ministry of Interior, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams.

The committee which is chaired by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi as co-Chairman.

Inaugurating the committee Tuesday in Abuja, Mr Aregbesola in his remarks titled; ‘A Quantum Leap on National Security’, said the development was sequel to recommendations by the Senior Executive Course SEC 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS on Strengthening Internal Security Framework and Community Policing in Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Committee observed that the absence of a National Security Policy and Strategy document as well as a Monitoring and Evaluation Framework on Internal Security has negatively affected the operations of the Internal Security Agencies in the country which therefore necessitated the directive of Mr. President to approve an Inter-Ministerial Committee with all relevant stakeholders on Internal Security” to be put in place”, he stated.

Aregbesola stressed that one of the nine priority areas of President Muhammadu Buhari is to improve governance and provide security for all citizens.

“Therefore, it calls for all seriousness to provide the needed apparatus and security architecture to fight insecurity in the country”, he added.

The committee has seven subcommittees which are the Committee to develop internal security Policy and strategy with the Interior Minister as Chairman; Committee to Develop Mechanism for effective Synergy and Coordination among Internal Security Agencies and Adopt Community Policing as a National Strategy with the Police Affairs Minister as Chairman; and the Committee to Develop Comprehensive Monitoring and Evaluation Framework for Internal Security Operatives with the Permanent Secretary of Interior as Chairman.

Others are the Committee on the Application of Appropriate Science, Technology and Innovation for Strengthening Internal Security Management including Forensic, Satellite Imagery, Drones, CCTVs etc with the representative of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology Innovation as Chairman; Committee on the Establishment of Internal Service Trust Fund with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Police Affairs as Chairman; Committee on the Appropriate Devolution of Control of Resources along the chains of Command of Internal Security Agency with the Director General, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency as Chairman; and, Committee to Innovate Funding Mechanism for upgrading Equipment Holdings of Internal Security Agencies and for providing Needed Equipment for Security Agencies with the Inspector General of Police as Chairman.

Speaking further, Aregbesola said; “I do not need to reiterate the seriousness of this assignment. Providing security for lives and property of the citizens is the primary responsibility of Government. This is a mission on which we cannot afford to fail.”

The Minister said there must be a new and effective strategic thinking that should be at least two steps ahead of the current challenges, adding that the recent incidences at Custodial Centres are no longer internal insurrection by inmates but armed mass invasion from outside.

“A new strategy therefore must emerge to tackle these new challenges.Secondly is the issue of galvanizing resources –human, financial and technology. The third concern is community policing”, he stated.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore expressed his appreciation to the Minister and the Executive Course (SEC) 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) for the report and documents on Monitoring and Evaluation Framework on Internal Security which made President Buhari approve the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Other members of the Committee are drawn from the Office of the National Security Adviser ONSA, the Nigerian Navy, Army and Air Force, State Security Services SSS, Offices of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, NIGCOMSAT, NIPSS among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria