*Launches revised Nat’l Gender Policy In Education

By Joseph Erunke & Alice Ekpang

ABUJA–THE federal government has lamented that in spite of its sustained efforts aimed at considerably reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria the country, the number was still high.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education,Sonny Echono, speaking, Monday,in Abuja,at the launch of a review National Gender Policy in Education, regretted that “a large number of girls and boys are still out of school.”

To this end,he said:”We must all jointly ensure that these children return to school.”

“It may interest you to know that the Federal Ministry of Education has done a lot in the area of improving access and retention in schools. Despite these efforts a large number of girls and boys are still out of school and we must all jointly ensure that these children

return to school,”he said.

Represented by the ministry’s Director of Human Resources Management,Mr David Gende, Echono explained that the “Federal Ministry of Education is statutorily responsible for formulating education policies and ensures the buy in by the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory,FCT.”

According to him,”The revised National Policy on Gender in Education is a step in the right direction as it cuts across all levels of education,captures emerging issues, cross cutting issues and a whole lot more.”

” All sectors and states should ensure that it is used as a tool for achieving not only gender equality and equity but achievement of SDG 2030 agenda,”he charged.