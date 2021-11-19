By Arogbonlo Israel

The Federal Government of Nigeria has congratulated Oladele Nihi, the newly elected Vice President West Africa Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), Ambassador.

Oladele was in the early hours of Thursday, received by the Honorable Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare at his Federal Secretariat office.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity,

Pan-African Youth Union, Kelvin Eleta.

The minister congratulated Amb. Oladele on his victory at the just concluded congress of the apex youth body in Africa; which the former played a major role to ensure the emergence of Oladele and Nigeria’s interest respectively.

In his remarks, the West Africa PYU vice president-elect used the opportunity to appreciate the minister for “his fatherly role and commitment towards the positive integration of the country’s youth sector, and particularly the role played in the just concluded congress that brought victory to the country, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, and to Nigerian youth at large”.

He also expressed his profound gratitude to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar for “acting as at when required to secure the candidacy of Nigeria at the congress despite the short notice”.

Amb. Oladele showered encomiums on the Director Network and Social Mobilisation, A.M Dauran (Mrs.) for her active role during the congress as the leader of the Nigerian delegates. And for ensuring that the country’s flag remained hoisted high as the giant of Africa.

The minister while responding, applauded Amb. Oladele for “making the country proud at the continental level”, and for “saving the country the embarrassment of not having a representative as the giant of the continent”.

He assured of the Ministry’s readiness to work closely with the Pan-African Youth Union by “providing necessary support and mobilisation whenever called upon”.

Mr. Dare also appreciated the Nigerian delegates ably led by A.M Dauran (Mrs), Director of Network and Social Mobilisation and everyone who played a part to ensure that Nigeria returned home victorious and proud.

Present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, Director Network and Social Mobilization, A.M Dauran (Mrs), and Former President Pan-African Youth Union, Mr. Ben Duntoye, Public Relations Officer National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Adedotun Omoleye.

Others include the Executive Director Youth Rebirth and Sensitisation Initiative, Mr. Samuel Kadri, Fmr. Vice-President North Central NYCN, Comrade Samson Onoja, and Leaders of Voluntary Youth Organisations (VYOs).

Vanguard News Nigeria