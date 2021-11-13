By Moses Nosike

In line with its commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership, Funds & Electronic Transfer Solution (fets) has appreciated its agents with a visit to encourage and get direct feedback from them.

Speaking during the visit, the Regional Marketing Team Lead, fets, Ayotunde Ibitoye, who led the team on the visit, extoled the agents for believing in fets and staying loyal to the brand. He said, “We at fets value your commitment and dedication in promoting the brand. We will continue to provide you with the much-needed support to meet the demands and expectation from customers.”

He stated that the visit is one of the fintech’s approach to engaging its partners and building a formidable relationship with them. “Just like our customers, our partners are also key to the success of our business. This is why we have taken the time out today to celebrate and appreciate them for their support,” he said, noting that the visit is strategic and a measure put in place to strengthen the bond between fets and its partners.

Commenting on the visit, one of the agents, Agbaje Timothy expressed his gratitude for the gesture and also showered encomium on fets for its innovative drive towards improving the payment solution platform.

Juliana Ikenwa another loyal agent who has worked solely as a fets POS agent for more than two years also lauded the efforts being made to see that the quality of service currently being enjoyed by customers is sustained while hoping to see new features on the platform for a more seamless transaction.