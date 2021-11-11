Over the last 5 years, Farmcrowdy has continued to build sustainable food solutions in Africa with Technology. We are continually seeking ways to solve the inefficiencies in the Agriculture sector, whilst contributing to the United Nations Development Goal of Zero hunger by 2030.

With the theme, ‘The Green Dream: Above and Beyond’, our FC @5 Anniversary Webinar will have stakeholders in the food value chain drive conversations on Government Policies and Insurance, Investment and capital sourcing as well as Nigeria’s Agri-tech Dream.

In this roundtable with industry experts, you will gain unique insights and industry examples on how to navigate the ever-growing Agro & Food industry. You will also get an opportunity to ask questions and walkway with takeaways that you can incorporate in your business outfits.

Who should attend this Webinar session?

Agri-preneurs

Investors, People in media, Agriculture Enthusiasts, Agri-Businesses, General public

We look forward to your participation

Click here to Register bit.ly/farmcrowdy5