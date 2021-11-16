.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Hunan Right Lawyer, Chief. Femi Falana is billed to be the Guest Speaker at the 4th annual public lecture of the Yoruba Youth Organization, Oodua Youth Coalition in Lagos.

The lecture will hold on the 25th, Nov. 2021, at Archbishop Soremekun Memorial Hall, 11 Broad Street Lagos Island.

According to the Chairman of, Local Organizing Committee, Prince Adebayo Imoleayo said that the theme “Insecurity in Nigeria; the place of justice and equity” was premised around the current security challenge in Nigeria and the place of justice and equity as a possible panacea.

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwolu is the Special Guest of honour while the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo is the gather of the day.

The Vice-chairman House Committee on Army, Hon Tajudeen Adefisoye would be the chairman of the occasion while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi is the Royal Father of the day.

The keynote speaker is Mrs Bunmi Ademosu while other Special Guests include, Barrister Sola Ebiseni, Chief Akindele Omole, Hon Owolabi Salis and Abdul Adekunle.

Imoleayo said that the Coalition is to preserve, promote, and project the norms and values of the Yoruba people.

Vanguard News Nigeria