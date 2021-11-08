Agrofood & plastprintpack Nigeria made an impressive return as one of the first trade fairs in Nigeria after Corona.

Despite difficult circumstances, exhibitors and visitors thoroughly enjoyed the overall concept consisting of an impressive international trade exhibition, a sophisticated 3-day conference program and an unforgettable Oktoberfest exhibitors’ evening.

The 6th edition 2021 has been a major milestone event for the Nigerian agrofood & plastprintpack industry. Organised by the German trade show specialists fairtrade the event took place from 26 to 28 October 2021 at the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

Global technology leaders from 12 countries showcased adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African market in the fields of agriculture, food + beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing and packaging.

One of the highpoints of the event were the profoundly insightful panel sessions organised by fairtrade in cooperation with AHK Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, and with OTACCWA, the Organization for Technology Advancement of Cold Chain in West Africa. Experts discuss current topics of concern to professionals ranging from “Scaling funding for innovation in agri-food processing, packaging and prints industries”, “Sustainable packaging in Nigeria – Growth drivers, trends, and business opportunities” to “Driving plastic recycling towards a circular economy” and many other topics covering the Cold Chain.

Managing Director, fairtrade Messe, Paul Maerz, explained that the main purpose of the event is to create a platform with a strong collaborative community so exhibitors from around the globe and trade visitors from all over Nigeria and neighbouring countries can again talk to each other, tackle projects and work together which was achieved eventually.

“We at fairtrade have been preparing this edition with great commitment. We are very proud that our exhibitor community represents a wide spectrum of the entire value chain. This year edition featured exhibitors from 12 countries, namely from Belgium, Egypt, France, India, Italy, Germany, Nigeria, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey and the USA”, Paul declared.

fairtrade has over 30 years of experience as organizers of events in Agrofood & PlastPrintPack industry across continents. Leveraging innovative products and excellent service, fairtrade continues to organize professional platforms for valuable business contacts between exhibitors and event attendees.