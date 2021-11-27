.

By Lawani Mikairu

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday said it has suspended some airport staff of the authority who were caught extorting passengers.

Speaking on the development, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu said the On Duty Card, ODC, of the officials, who are staff of Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of the Authority and their accomplice from the Nigeria Immigration Service has been withdrawn.

According to Mrs Yakubu: ” In line with Management’s determination to rid the nation’s airport of corrupt officials, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apprehended and suspended some officials caught extorting a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.”

” This action was taken to serve as a deterrent to other bad eggs in the system that is bent on tarnishing the image of the nation.”

Recall some weeks ago, FAAN caught a staff of Arik Air who was extorting passengers at the airport. The staff has since been suspended by Arik Air management.

