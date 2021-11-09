By Lawani Mikairu

Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Tuesday apprehended a staff of Arik Air for demanding bribe from a traveling passenger. Consequently, the On Duty Card ,ODT, of the staff has been withdrawn by FAAN.

Confirming the incidence, the General Manager, Public Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu said the Arik female staff has been handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as deterrent to other ” bad eggs in the airport.”

According to Mrs Yakubu , “Following an emergency FAAN Management meeting on the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports and steps being taken to address the situation, which had in attendance the MD/CE, Directors of the Authority, Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Airport Managers and Airport Chiefs of Security, a staff of Arik airline had been apprehended while soliciting bribe from a travelling passenger at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos.”

“The On Duty Card of the erring staff has been withdrawn immediately, and she has been handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as deterrent to other bad eggs in the airport”.

” Recent embarrassing online videos where passengers complained of acts of extortion at the nation’s airport had necessitated the need to devise multi level strategies to curb the menace.”

” The meeting also resolved that henceforth, any erring airport official caught soliciting for bribes at the nation’s airports will be permanently denied access to working at the airports. Officials were also directed to always wear conspicuous name tags anytime they are on duty.”

” The MD/CE, Captain Yadudu further directed the Airport Managers to ensure that all stakeholders at the airports are properly sensitized on the new development as there will be no sacred cows,” she revealed.