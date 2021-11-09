.

…as Centre celebrates 12 years in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FOUNDER of Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Ajayi Abayomi has told childless couples to explore the possibility of In Vitro Fertilization, IVF in order to have their own children rather than patronising baby factories.

Abayomi who stated this while chatting with newsmen during the 12th year anniversary of the establishment of Nordica in Asaba, expressed worries over the rate at which babies were being traded.

He expressed the readiness of the centre to partner with Delta State to make the service more accessible to the general public.

While lamenting the growing rate of baby factory business across the country, he decried that people patronise baby factories out of ignorance.

The Reproductive expert said: “Baby factory is something that is very painful to me because when a society degenerates to the extent where human life is no longer sacred and we are trading in human lives, we have a big problem.

“The babies did not fall from heaven, those babies are being traded and it is a sin. Most of the time, it comes from ignorance because those baby factories are not cheap but people are desperate, they don’t want to go through the course, they want the short cut.

“It shows the decadence in our society but we can repair all this things and make thing better when we give them the right quality of information”.

Disclosing that Nordica Fertility Centre was established 18 years ago with four branches across the country, Abayomi said over 2,500 babies have been successfully delivered through IVF treatment since the inception of the centre.

Speaking further, he told couples who were unable to conceive naturally to seek IVF treatment in order to have a complete family.

Abayomi said: “We have been able to complete many families down here through IVF. We are one of the very first in this part of the country.

“What we have done is to bring the IVF closer to the people in Asaba rather taking them to Lagos.

“I think we have been able to change the practice of reproductive medicine in this part of the country and gave many couples the opportunity to have their own children both genetic and non-genetic”.

