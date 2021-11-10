27 ships with petrol, others to berth in Apapa, Delta ports

By Godwin Oritse

THE breakwaters at the Ecravos channels have submerged creating dangerous environment for navigation leading to the Warri Port.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report, a management staff of the Escravos Pilots Nigeria Limited, Captain Charles Tobi, said that vessels now take about a week to wait for high tide to enable a sail into the port.

Tobi also said that immediately the breakwater went under, he had to come to report to the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to intimate of the development.

He explained that after his meeting with the management, he was directed to write so that action can be taken to address the submerged breakwaters.

He said; ´´Vessels have to wait one week for spring tide to come in, that was the reason I went to Lagos. I went and explained to them and we were directed to officially write to management.”

He explained that the new system the local pilots have adopted is that when a vessel that is more than 6.4 meters calls at the Channels, she has to wait for about five day or one week for high tide before she can approach and sail into the port..

The Escravos Pilot official advised that NPA should carry out a sweep dredging of the channel so as not have the Channel closed by siltation.