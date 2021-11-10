BLACK FRIDAY is that time of the year we all look forward to, and Africa’s number 1 smartphone TECNO is always making moves to reward its loyal customers during this period. This year TECNO is stopping at nothing to bring extraordinary mouth-watering!

TECNO is stopping at nothing by offering huge discounts and gifts. Up to 100% cashback and instant gift items on selected devices. You can enjoy these deals valid till November 26th, 2021.

To participate, walk into any TECNO accredited retail stores nationwide. Pick up any TECNO Spark and POP smartphone series and get an instant discount!

In addition, customers will get scratch cards containing a unique 10-digit code that needs to be sent via WhatsApp to confirm the winnings.

That’s not all, The TECNO Black Friday deal is available for the Phantom X lovers…

Be among the first 10 customers to order the Phantom X smartphone exclusively from the Phantom website and get a 5% discount, a free backpack, TECNO Buds1 wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and a VIP card,

This offer is available EVERY FRIDAY from November 5th – 26th 2021 from 12pm.

Are you already hyped up about these black Friday deals? Then what are you waiting for, head over to the stores before it is over? T&C applies!

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO mobile is a smartphone from TRANSSON HOLDINGS. With “stop at nothing” as its brand essence. TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provide them with localized innovations which is demonstrated through the mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smart phones, smart wearables and devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. TECNO is also the official partner of Manchester City, Premier league champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com