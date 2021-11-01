Abok Ayuba

By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

Embattled Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, and some members of his group have been arrested within the vicinity of the State Assembly in Jos.

The State Police Commissioner, Edward Egbuka and some key officials of the different security outfits in the State ushered them into Hilux vans at about 3.15 pm after laying siege in the State Assembly since dawn.

Abok was whisked away through the back gate of the State Assembly shortly after security agents bombarded the peaceful protestors and journalists with tear gas and sporadic gunshots to disperse them.

Although the House members said they were not told where they were being taken to as Abok keeps shouting, “I can not say if I am under arrest at this moment,” but it was gathered they are being taken to Abuja.

At the time of this report, security agents who had besieged the premises had withdrawn, leaving few personnel loitering around the vicinity while the teary-eyed youths reappear in groups discussing the development.

ALSO READ: Several trapped as 21-storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

One of them, Ezra Maren cast dispersion on the Governor, Simon Lalong for “encouraging the lawlessness.”

According to him, “This is beyond Abok, how can our Governor allow himself to be so rubbished as a lawyer?

“He said he has no control over security but he had control to use them and suppress the wishes of the people.

“Don’t forget the identity of those spearheading this. Apart from the prodigal Na’anlong, check out the identity of others.”

Vanguard News Nigeria