Dayo Johnson Akure

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered the imposition of a twenty-four-hour curfew on Igbara-Oke, headquarters of Ifedore council area of the State.

The curfew was a sequel to the violence that characterized the outcome of a councillorship bye-election in the council area.

This was contained in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde in Akure.

Akeredolu said the order was with immediate effect.

The governor said that “All security agencies are urged to enforce to the letters, this order.

He pointed out that ” ln the same vein, Traditional Rulers, Opinion Leaders and all persons of goodwill are enjoined to rein in their wards as non-compliance with this curfew order shall not be tolerated.