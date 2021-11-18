The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a Screening Appeals Panel to examine the complaints arising from the screening of aspirants for the June 18, 2022, Ekiti governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.) on Wednesday in Abuja

Akobundu listed members of the Screening Appeal Committee to include Chief Okwy Nwodo as Chairman, Tanimu Turaki, as Secretary, and Mrs Zainab Maina as well as Hon. Dakas Shan as members.

Other members include Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, Dr Emmanuel Bovoa, Chief Dan Orbih, Chief Dr. Ali Odefa, Dr Aminu Abdullahi, Hajia Adado Yusuff, Mrs Mobolaji Lamuye, Gladys Okoro and Hajia Hauwa Gana.

Akobundu said that the appeal committee would sit on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the National Working Committee (NWC) hall, PDP national secretariat, Abuja, at 10 am.

