By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for questioning over alleged forgery.

Fani-Kayode has since been granted bail on self-recognition.

Though what he was invited for is yet unknown, reports however claimed that it was over alleged falsification of a “document”.

When contacted EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Fani-Kayode was at the Lagos office but didn’t comment whether he was arrested.

An operative of the Anti-corruption agency who preferred anonymity told Vanguard that Fani-Kayode flew to Lagos on Tuesday to honour the anti-graft invitation and he has since been released on self-recognition.

Speaking with Vanguard on a telephone, FFK confirmed he was at the Lagos office of the EFCC but left almost immediately.

He said, “Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited & I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2.00 pm and left at 8.30 pm. I was granted bail on self-recognition. They were very polite and professional. Thanks be to God,” He said.

