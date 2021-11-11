By Mary Obaebor

Blended learning has been described as the best approach to reposition education in Africa to ensure that students remain competitive in the age of globalization.

This was the submission of the President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Mrs. Bisi Adeyemi, while speaking at the 2021 African Edutech Conference in Lagos.

The theme of the conference was “Education and Technology: Bridging The Gap”. The conference was organized by the NBCC and Education First Nigeria Limited (Edufirst.ng).

Adeyemi said with mobile penetration now standing at over 50%, the story of increasing technology adoption in Africa continues to break records, no doubt driven by the young “mobile-first” generation.

She added that children in Africa are becoming digitally literate at a very early age, further underlining the massive opportunity technology represents for education.

According to her, “with over 70% of its population under the age of 30, Africa has one of the youngest population in the world”, adding that the infrastructure deficit had resulted in a significant skills gap amongst the young population.

The NBCC Chief said, a key factor that is shaping the future of education in Africa is Technology.

“It is therefore imperative that as a nation and indeed, as a continent, we rethink our vision of the future of education and take practical steps towards adopting a blended learning approach to reposition education in Africa and ensure our students remain competitive in the age of globalization.”

In a message to the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of Edufirst, Mr. Moses Imayi, stated the need for overhauling of the curriculum that can prepare students for global competitiveness.

Imayi said the major challenge of education in Africa in the 21st century is centered on the inability to deploy digital tools for teaching and learning, adding that building a curriculum that can make the students confident of global competition is germane for the future of Africa.

Highlight of the event included student innovative tech showcase by the students of Queens College and the Federal Government College, Ikirun.

Mr. Seyi Adeyemi, Chairman, Learning, Education & Training (LET) Group, NBCC steered the ship of the occasion. Mr. Tayo Sowole, VP Marketing & Distribution, uLesson , Shahneila Saeed, Programme Director, Digital Schoolhouse , Janet Adetu, Chief Executive Officer, JSK Consulting Group, Moderator – Foluso Gbadamosi, Executive Director, JA Nigeria, who discussed Education Beyond Walls.

Mr Toyin Olatayo, MD, UNITesCisco, Dr Adewale Obadare, Co-Founder, Digital Encode Limited Moderator – Elizabeth Olofin, Chief Executive Officer, ThistlePraxis Consulting Limited deliberated on the Cost of Adopting Technology.

The topic of :Curriculum Innovation and Delivery” was handled by Mrs Amelia Dafeta, Director of Education, Corona Schools Trust Council, Mrs Feyisara Ojugo, Principal, Greensprings School Lekki , Mr Foluso Aribisala, Chief Executive Officer, Workforce Group Moderator – Mr. Sola Oluwadare, Head Corporate Communications, Skool Media Group.