…inaugurates IPP donated to Osun college

Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has urged corporate organisations to do more to support the development of education infrastructure in the state and in the country.

The governor stated this while inaugurating an independent power plant (IPP) donated by LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc to the Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, at the school campus, on Tuesday.

Oyetola described the project as one of the fruits of his administration’s increasing collaboration with the private sector for infrastructure development and economic growth.

The governor was represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Jamiu Olawumi.

According to him,: “The state government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to educational development and what we are witnessing today is another testament to that commitment. We have also succeeded in attracting a lot of private sector participation in the state’s economy through our encouragement of public-private-partnership.”

Oyetola commended the bank for its pioneering gesture to the school, while urging other corporate organisations to emulate the example.

The Rector, Dr S.A. Adegoke, explained how he reached out to financial institutions and other corporate organisations to assist the college in developing its infrastructure and LivingTrust Mortgage Bank as one of the first to respond positively.

The bank’s delegation at the ceremony include: its Managing Director, Mr Adekunle Adewole; Head Strategy and Communications, Bolaji Kolawole; Head, Banking Operations, Aderanti Adewole and Head E-business, Abimbola Adeyanju.

Adewole described the project, a 10kva Hybrid Power Plant for powering the school’s e-library and part of the Senate Building, as “another evidence of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank’s commitment to touching lives in our host communities.”