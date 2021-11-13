By Moses Nosike

The victory alumni association worldwide of Victory primary school in Oredo local government area of Edo State on Friday donated an audio-visual library and a sick bay to its alma mater.

Andrew Agenmonmen, a member of the alumni association donated the facility on behalf of the association at the launch of the audio-visual library, sick bay and Dame Agatha Agenmonmen 2021 annual prize for mathematics quiz for primary school pupils in Benin City.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility, Agenmonmen, who was a student of class 1982 of the school, said the gesture was to invest in the future, adding that a better foundation laid for pupils would go a long way to determine what they become in time to come.

He, therefore, urged other alumni association across the state to emulate the victory alumni association and contribute to the transformation of education in the state and Nigeria at large.

Narrating how the idea was conceived, he said “during the children’s day celebration, we were invited by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and it was decided that every primary school should have a sick bay and a library.

“So, I took the message back to my alumni association, and today, I am grateful we are inaugurating this project. This effort is to develop the children because they have a better future. It is an investment for scientific discovery, good healthcare among others for the future,” he added.

He stressed the importance of teachers to the development of the society, noting that “Teachers are undervalued and underrated professionals in our society.

“The other event I am very proud of today is that I am what I am because of teachers. They contribute to the success of every student. To recognize the efforts of teachers, we have created a special award in honor of Dame Agenmonmen, the number one teacher in my life; and this will be an annual event,” he said.

Ozavize Salami, Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), on her part, commended the alumni association for the support just as she said the initiative was in line with what the Edo State government is doing under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme to support teaching and learning.

Salami, represented by Jerry Ogah, an official of the board said “We are extremely excited that the alumni have decided to support us. As we know teaching and learning in schools is not what we will leave for the government alone,” Salami said.

Kessignton Osifo, Head of Local Government Administration and acting chairman of Oredo LGA, in his remarks, said “this is a paradigm shift and it is in our vision for the transformation of education in Edo State which is the EdoBEST.

Earlier, Osaga Mercy, expressed gratitude to the alumni for contributing to the development of the school.

Meanwhile, schools that won the mathematics quiz competition conducted among public primary school pupils in Oredo LGA are Government model primary school with a cash prize of N30,000.

While Community primary school (N20,000) and Victory primary school (N10,000) came second and third position, respectively.