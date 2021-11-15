.

….Preaches Peace as Panacea for Community Development

Former Chief of staff and the 2023 Frontline Governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun David Edevbie has flagged off the Ovwian Peace Cup in Ovwian Community, Udu local government area of Delta State. The football tournament is expected to bring Youths from Udu and environs.

Edevbie who was represented by Austin Akaba the convener of the tournament noted that no meaningful development can take place in the absence of peace. He charged the Youth to be law-abiding and shun act that is capable of breaching the existing peace in Ovwian and Udu at Large

The President General of Ovwian Community, Olorogun Frank Muwhen on his part thank Edevbie for hosting a football competition of this magnitude in Ovwian noting that Sport brings people together in peace and unity