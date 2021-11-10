The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has appointed Hassan Dolapo, as Youth Ambassador.

The appointment, which was announced in an official letter from the West African Youth Council is in recognition of his laudable antecedents of dedication, hard work, and diligence in the area of service to humanity.

Described Dolapo as a man of integrity, the statement noted that his recognition by ECOWAS will solidify all he stands for.

Dolapo, the Executive Director of Derb Herbal Therapy who is a graduate of Lagos state university, LASU, began his humanitarian act while in school, where he started dealing with different health issues and giving out health tips to his fellow student and this legacy still continues.

Dolapo is known for giving out free health tips on his Instagram page @derbherbs, which is his official business page and he does a lot of videos teaching people how to be healthy, using herbal therapy because he believes that herbs are the only reliable true medication that has existed since the beginning of time! but that fact still depends on who your herbal practitioner is because according to him “Truly, one has to be careful when it comes to taking care of our health and that’s why we need a reliable herbal practitioner.”

He added, “That’s why At Derb Herbal Therapy. Our vision is to be the most admired herbal medicine company by leading the modernization of traditional medicine through innovation and pioneering research, while offering effective, safe, and reliable herbal products/Therapy.”

“Our mission for humanity Is to make herbal wellness a part of every home.

Self-medication is not advised but at Derb Herbal Therapy we believe that good health should be accessible to everyone, because nature has always cared for us and we strive to make this possible through our commitment to sustainability. So, we provide free information based on our wild, rich knowledge to make the world a better place for everyone”, he concluded.

Dolapo is the type that sees the importance of positivity in life, highly creative with extraordinary talents and dreams. He has strong communication skills a fast learner, and expresses high listening capacities.

Dolapo enjoys discussing health related issues. Being a business-oriented man and his kind heart for humans made him go further to help cure illness and diseases using his ancient family method “herbs”, which have been passed down for generations