President Muhammadu Buhari

Petitions security agencies to apprehend sponsors



By Joseph Erunke



ABUJA–TWO groups, Nigeria First Movement and True Nigeria Patriots, have raised alarm over the plot by some impostors to use the names of the organizations to protest in Abuja and London against President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.





The groups which claimed the imposters were planning to use their names to protest against the federal government’s economic policies, being spearheaded by Emefiele,have petitioned the security agencies to apprehend the imposters.

READ ALSO:Police keep mum as gunmen attack Akintoye’s residence



They alleged that “the faceless persons have set out to use their names to organize protests by hiring miscreants in Abuja, Lagos and London-UK to march against the President.” This,they called on the police and other security outfits to go after them.



National Coordinator of Nigeria First Movement, Emmanuel Anuforo, at a press conference jointly addressed with the True Nigeria Patriots ,said they had petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the State security Services not only to immediately arrest the impostors and their sponsors but also conduct further investigations into the planned events.



“The issue which the impostors claimed was the reason for the protests was a 2018 matter which had long been laid to rest but because the impostors had nothing else to hold unto, to carry out their plot, they have resorted to attempt to wake up a dead horse,” a statement read by Mr Anuforo at the event read.



The groups however apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr. Emefiele and pledged their continued support and loyalty and also passed a vote of confidence on both men and their ability to fulfill the president’s pledge to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.



“We urge the President and the CBN Governor to continue to keep their eyes on the ball and not to be distracted by the activities of a dishonourable few,” the text further read.