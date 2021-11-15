By Emmanuel Okogba

Eberechi Eze is reportedly set to return from an injury lay-off for Crystal Palace when they face Burnley this weekend in the Premier League.

Eze has been out wit an Achilles injury he sustained during a training session in May and has not featured since the season began.

The 23-year-old sensation was originally expected to return in 2022, but his road to recovery has been quicker than thought, and he has featured for the Under-23s team.

According to Tom Barclay, “He could have been on the bench (against Wolverhampton Wanderers), and I expect the way it is going he will be for the next game (Burnley) after the international break.”

Patrick Vieria’s side will take on Burnley on Saturday as they look to continue their impressive run of form.

