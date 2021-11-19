.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) in Kano state has defeated 38 others in a Qur’anic recitation competition and emerged winner.

A BBC Hausa report said the DPO of Takai Local Government Area in Kano state won the 60 izu categories of the competition, organised by the Kano State Police Command.

According to the report,” SP Mahi Ahmad Ali came first in the 60 izu of the competition and was presented with many awards, cash gifts and other essential commodities.”

The competition which ended last Thursday was the first to be organised by the Kano Command for its operatives.

No fewer than 39 operatives participated in the two-day Qur’anic recitation competition, in which various categories of prizes were awarded to participants.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said the competition was organised for their operatives only, in the 2 izu 5 izu,10 izu,30 izu and for those in the 40 and 60 izu categories.

However, the competition was strictly for male participants but the Command noted that since that was the maiden edition it hoped to modify the arrangement in future.

SP Mahi Ahmad Ali, the DPO of Takai in Kano state who won the competition, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah, saying winning the competition was a privilege to him and he would pay more attention in the studies of the Holy Qur’an.

He said ” my work as a police officer does not stop me from reading the Holy Qur’an. “

Kadif Abubakar Abdullahi Usman from the Police Academy Wudil, came second in the competition, in the 60 izu categories, while Inspector Ibrahim Abubakar of the Police Headquarters in Bompai, came third in the competition.

Vanguard News Nigeria