Alozie

By Vincent Ujumadu & Yinka Ajayi – Awka

The Old Aguata Union, OAU, an umbrella body of the three local government areas in Aguata and Orumba have urged the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Val Ozigbo not the challenge in court the result of the Anambra State governorship election won by Professor Chukwuma Soludo of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The three major candidates in the election namely, Professor Soludo (APGA), Val Ozigbo (PDP) and Senator Andy Uba (APC) hail from Old Aguata. Ozigbo has already sent a congratulatory message to Soludo on his victory.

A letter to Ozigbo signed by the National President of OAU, Professor Ifeanacho Orajaka and National Secretary, Sir Uche Chiadi said: “On behalf of the entire Old Aguata Union OAU, we commend and appreciate you on your very strong showing in the Anambra State governorship elections held recently.

“You did your best, but the outcome is in favour of your brother. Therefore you are also a winner.

“We are confident that the temporary setback should not deter you from your excellent dreams for Anambra State and OAU in particular.

ALSO READ: Police nab 14 suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s house

“We want to use this opportunity to appeal to your good self not to challenge the outcome of this election in Court/Tribunal in the spirit of OAU brotherhood and to proceed to congratulate your victorious brother Prof. CC Soludo and join him to make Anambra State a liveable and prosperous state.”

Obiora Okonkwo, Nwoye salute Soludo

The Candidate of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has congratulated Professor Soludo, saying he had already submitted to the superior will of Almighty God.

Okonkwo’s letter read: “I heartily congratulate you on your victory in the just concluded Anambra governorship election held on November 6, 2021.

“From our side, we submit to the superior will of the Almighty God because, like I always say, God gives power to whom He wills.

“As you know, I went into the governorship not to satisfy any personal want or make up for any deprivation. My interest was for the greater good of Anambra people, who are disappointed with the failure of government and the dearth of infrastructure over the years.

“It is my view that our state deserves much more than it has had in governance and resource management

“Our people have for long, been deprived the sweet benefits of purposeful leadership. They suffer the consequences of mismanagement of their commonwealth and as such they look forward to a redemptive visionary.”

Also, former member of the House of Representatives for Anambra East and West federal constituency, Dr Tony Nwoye, congratulated Soludo, describing his victory as an idea whose time has come and called on Anambrarians to rally round the winner as the development and growth of Anambra State.

Vanguard News Nigeria