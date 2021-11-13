By Ephraim Oseji

Owolabi Oluwasegun popularly known as X-Lyte is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. His style of music is defined and rooted in years of experience .

The Afro pop artiste recently released his debut EP titled, My Last EP.

In this interview, he talks about music, his career, debut EP and challenges musicians are facing in Nigeria. Excepts.

Tell us about growing up, childhood dreams, education and family?

I was born 14th of April, 1996 to a music loving family from Ekiti State. I grew up in Akure before moving to Lagos. I hold a degree in Business Administration from Babcock University. As a child my dreams and aspirations have always been to create something that has never existed before.

How did your journey into music start and what convinced you it was music?

My journey into music statrted at a very tender age through my mum who was then a renowned traditional singer in Ekiti. I would sometimes back her up on stage during her performances. I got my convictions about music during these periods.

What kind of music do you do and why?

I do Afropop because my music is a fusion of African melody with elements of western music. My root is my pride and my first exposure into music was truly african.

I would say good music connects us to others and allows us to share common emotions. It is addicting. The key elements in a good sound for me include the balance, dynamics, melody, rhythm and harmony.

Tell us about your new EP and what should the fans be expecting?

My new EP is a unique blend of Afropop and my fans should expect a deeper level of connection with the songs. For instance, “Broke 2 Boss” speaks of how life has turned and favored me. The title of this EP, My Last EP was inspired by my very many challenges on my quest to being recognized in the music industry. I believe I’ve got good rhythm and sounds and I’ll like the world to hear me. For me, if I don’t get noticed this time, I might need to quit music and focus on other things.

How do you get inspiration for your work and what makes it different from others?

Funny enough, most of my songs are composed in my dreams. I just wake up singing and perfecting the lyrics. But for me my set goal is to reach the world through my music and I intend to take it beyond the shores of Nigeria through electrifying stage performances.

From your view what are the current challenges of music in Nigeria and what can be done?

Discrimination and segregation between the A list and the upcoming artist is huge. Most upcoming artists have been scammed in their quest to feature an A list artist. This has happened to me a couple of times. Proper regulations need to be in place in the industry

Who are your musical influences and role models?

Davido is a musical influence and role model and Drake on international borders. I would also love to work with Don Jazzy, Sarz on the beat and Dj Coublon.