• Move to persuade Buhari not to assent to bill

• Direct Primary will return democracy to the people – Senators

• We don’t make laws for Governors, APC or PDP; We make laws for Nigeria – Reps

•’Direct Primaries could be Buhari’s biggest legacy’

By Henry Umoru, Assistant Political Editor

SENATORS have described the passage of the much anticipated Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 after both the Senate and the House of Representatives deliberated extensively on the report of the Conference Committee on the bill as a way of returning democracy to the people.

The Senate on Tuesday passed the harmonized version of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

With the Senate passing the Conference Committee Report on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, following its consideration by both chambers of the National Assembly, the National Assembly has now approved direct primary for selecting candidates political parties will present for elections.

The National Assembly also gave its nod to the electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Although, the Upper Chamber initially rooted for indirect primary, it made a u-turn and supported the direct mode, just as the House of Representatives rebuffed pressure by the governors to jettison the direct primary.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the governors are out to resist the direct primary method as they are said to be mounting pressure on the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from signing the Bill into law.

According to the governors, the retention of direct mode amounted to the usurpation of the function of political parties. Sources say they are mobilising for a showdown with lawmakers who have also vowed not to give up their position. They argue that direct primaries are more democratic and confer power to the people rather than the delegate system of indirect primaries which makes it easy for moneybags to influence party selections even when the candidates are not popular. Governors, we gathered, are pushing for indirect primaries because such approach favours them in electing candidates of their choice.

Checks have shown that, largely because of their numerical strength, the north prefers direct primary which loyalists of APC leader, Ahmed Tinubu also say favours the Lagos astute politician who could command majority of the votes from Kano, Borno and Lagos states if he finally decides to run for the Presidency. But there also those who are opposed to him and have been pulling strings to stop him. They are the ones banking on Attorney General of the Federation, Malami to convince President Muhammadu Buhari not to assent to the bill.

The adoption of direct primary by the National Assembly is conflicting with the interest of Progressives Governors’ Forum who met in Abuja on Monday; expressing their displeasure on direct primary arrangement.

Speaking with Saturday Vanguard, Senators bared their minds on the desirability of Direct method of conducting primaries by political parties if the nation’s democracy must be deepened and strengthened.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Taraba South said , “direct primaries will return power to the people. Simple.”

On his part, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, All Progressives Congress, APC, Oyo North said, “We have to promote internal democracy to help our democracy grow, anybody that is against direct primary is not a democrat, we should allow the Grassroots to participate in choosing who leads them like it is done in advanced democracies.”

On his part, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, PDP, Akwa- Ibom North East said, “Democracy is participatory and about the people . Our democracy is fashioned towards the United States of America. So, since this is the position of National Assembly, I have no choice, but to support it.”

For Senator Chukwuka Utazi, PDP, Enugu North, he said, “It is the majority view of the members of the National Assembly aimed at deepening and entrenching democracy in Nigeria,and never meant to hurt anyone.”

A senator who confirmed that they were aware of the moves by governors to plead with President Buhari not to assent to the bill said ‘we have taken a position and will not give up on this because it is for the general interest of Nigeria. I think the President knows and will not pander to their whims. Our position is final on this’.

