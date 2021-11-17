.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A frontline stakeholder of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Borno state, Alhaji Idris Durkwa has commended members of the national assembly for the recent passage of the ‘Direct Primaries’ Bill for all elective posts across all political parties in the country.

He said, direct primaries is the only option that can guarantee true democracy and competence.

In an interview with Journalists in Maiduguri, the state capital on Wednesday, Durkwa said, “Direct Primaries would not only produce competent and qualified people who are truly representatives of the electorates, but it will also provide an opportunity for massive participation of members”.

Durkwa who came second position at the 2019 APC indirect primaries which produced governor Babagana Umara Zulum as Candidate, said, the arguement that Direct primaries will be more costly for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is baseless, as it will only disinfranchised both the aspirants and electorates.

He therefore faulted the submission because according to him, “there is no local Government Area in the country without an INEC office, and since the duty of electoral umpire is just to observe conduct of such primaries, there won’t be serious cost implication involved”.

He explained that no matter the cost of genuine representation, it is better to have it rather than allowing some few people to decide or dictate the fate of the majority, hence direct primaries is the good way to go.

Durkwa however commended members of the national assembly for standing by the majority who had hitherto been only onlookers in the affairs that affects their lives in democracy, stressing that, Nigerians will now decide, instead of having politicians dance to the tune of few people.

He then expressed the hope that President Muhammadu Buhari will not hesitate and sign the bill into law, because he (Buhari) is the man that believes in the will of the masses/majority.