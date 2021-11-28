An NGO, Re-educating Africans on the Risks and Dangers of Unplanned Journey Abroad (RARDUJA), has urged Nigerian youths to desist from illegal migration.

Managing Director of the NGO, Mr Eddy Duru, said this at a public sensitisation on the dangers of illegal migration, organised by RARDUJA at St Luke’s Anglican Church, Akwakuma, Owerri, on Sunday.

Duru, represented by RARDUJA’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Eustace Okere, described illegal migration as a cankerworm which had eaten deep into the hearts of some of the youth.

He said that although, the organisation encouraged legal migration, it still believed that greener pastures could be found in the country.

Duru advised youths to embrace skills acquisition and entrepreneurship rather than exposing themselves to the risks associated with illegal migration.

ALSO READ: Guinness increases production line for job opportunities, to enhance returns

He listed some of the risks to include physical and mental torture as well as illness and death.

The RARDUJA boss commended Nigerians in the Diaspora who travelled through legal means and urged them to join the crusade against illegal migration.

He urged relevant government agencies, such as Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), NAPTIP and National Orientation Agency (NOA) to intensify public enlightenment on the dangers inherent in illegal migration.

“Most Nigerians who live abroad are doing well financially because they travelled through legal means.

“Rather than migrating illegally, it is better to embrace entrepreneurship. Learn a trade and practise in Nigeria, because the pains associated with illegal migration are better imagined than experienced,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria