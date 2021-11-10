By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Pascal Agbodike and the Director of Academic Planning, Chukwuemeka Odumehwu Ojukwu have described the supplementary governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra State as the most peaceful election ever conducted in Nigeria.

They also, alongside the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, dispelled the rumours of security threats.

IPOB denied involvement in alleged attempt to disrupt the supplementary governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area, describing such attempt to link it with such act as the handwork of it enemies.

There was, however presence of Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defense at every entry and exit of Ihiala Local Government Area, which has boundary with Imo State and part of Rivers State.

Air cover

Furthermore, Police helicopter and jets were continuously hovering round the local government while land security men comprising the Army, Police, DSS and NSCDC officials were patrolling round the town and at different polling units to ensure peace in the Ihiala council area.

READ ALSO: Charles Soludo wins Anambra governorship election

Meanwhile the Commissioner for Information and Public enlightenment Mr. C. Don Adinuba has dismissed the alleged report that the operatives of IPOB had a bloody clash with the security agents particularly the Army, which allegedly resulted to loss of life.

Mr. Adinuba who is also from Ihiala council area, said that what actually happened was, “There is a very small town called Osumohu, sharing a boundary with Nnewi South Local Government area of the state, but but not in Ihiala town; that is where so many attacks by unknown gunmen have been recorded.

“So this time we suspect that they were opposition party election thugs and not IPOB members even though some IPOB members are known to operate there.

“They accosted some INEC officials who were going for election duties probably to snatch the electoral materials they were going to work with in that town; Osumohu.

“However, the Army as you know and other security agents were stationed in all parts of Ihiala to provide security.

“So the Army on getting the information rushed to the town and rescued the INEC officials and their materials and the thugs ran into the bush.

“I am not aware of any killing both from the side of the Army or the thugs. The Army remained there to ensure peace.

“What I know is that the Army prevented election from going on there for the safety of INEC officials.

“But they remained there in Osumohu, while the voters in Osumohu were moved to Azia, a neighbouring town, to vote there.

“So the incident was not a big deal. It was nothing serious, the Army repelled them and they took to their heels. It was not IPOB, per say.”

IPOB

Meanwhile, lPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful said, that they have no business with Anambra governorship election.

They added that it was their decision cancelling its earlier directed sit-at-home that save the election from the high level rigging the enemies of Biafra land and Anambra State have perfected.

IPOB wondered why they will turn round to disrupt the election they saved from being hijacked by electoral criminals, who took Imo state.

IPOB alleged that it had intelligence report that some unscrupulous elements and groups are making frantic efforts to upturn the overriding decision of Ndi Anambra at Ihiala, saying that while it maintain that it has no political affiliation with any political party, it will resist and attempt to upturn the wishes of the people of Biafra land including those of Anambra people.

Voters

Meanwhile, maintaining that the complementary governorship election in Ihiala is a reference point for peaceful, free, fair and credible election Rt. Hon. Agbodike and Prof. Obi, who are both indigenes of Mbosi, and voted at St Augustine’s Collage Mbosi, said that voters and votes from Ihiala LGA have the privilege of deciding who will govern Anambra State after Governor Obiano.

An elated Agbodike said that he is not surprise that the election in Ihiala was being conducted peacefully.

He added that he came to exercise his franchise and to vote for his choice candidate, adding that the will of the people of Ihiala whom he represents in the State House of Assembly must prevail.

Prof. Obi who was all smiles while speaking with newsmen, said “Today Ihiala council area is making a history as the local government that will finally decide who will govern Anambra State in the next four years.

“Before now people were afraid that the election will not be free from violence, but here we are today conducting the most peaceful election in Nigeria.

“And today we in Ihiala Local Government have the singular privilege to decide who will be the next governor of Anambra State.

“We, however, appeal to whoever that will win the election to never to forget Ihiala people because we are special people for this special and one of its kinds, they winner must recognize the people who made his victory possible.”

Vanguard News Nigeria