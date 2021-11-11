By Akpokona Omafuaire

Host communities of OML 42 in Warri South and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State, have handed a 14-day ultimatum to the managements of NPDC/NECONDE AMT JV, operators of the OML over alleged unresolved contractual issues.

The face-off, according to the host communities, was due to the lackadaisical posturing of the managements of NPDC/NECONDE AMT JV.

The host communities in a statement by Chief Samson Oyimi, Shedrack Otuaro and Billy Ekele, said: “We, the undersigned for and on behalf of the OML 42 Host Communities of Odidi 1, Odidi 2, Egwa 1 and Egwa 2, Batan and Jones Creek Oil and Gas fields, hereby issue NPDC/NECONDE AMT JV OML 42, 14 days ultimatum for their refusal to honour their letter dated April 13, 2021, and our reminder of previous letters written to your management for the commencement of Field Memorandum of Understanding, FMOU, discussions, which you have refused, dated April 30, August 5, and 20, 2021, respectively, all proved abortive.

“Therefore, the OML 42 host communities at an emergency meeting have resolved and have no option but to issue your management 14 days ultimatum to resolve outstanding issues.”