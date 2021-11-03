By John Mayaki

This was the comment left on the Vice President’s Instagram page by one of the nearly one million Nigerians who follow him on the platform and closely monitor his activities from regular feed updates.

A demand to know if, like every other human, the Vice President manages to rest at all. It was a question borne of both incredulity and respect, and it was in reaction to a 139-second clip released in October that highlighted what a typical day in the Vice President’s life looked like in a good show of accountability and familiarizing the people with events in the famed ‘corridors of power’.

The video opened with a trip to the official quarters of the Aso Villa where the Vice President, together with other senior members of the administration, attended a security briefing presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. It notably captured a moment where the Vice President and his boss privately exchanged insights and observations, presumably on some of the proposed strategies to improve the country’s security, consolidate the success recorded in the fight against insurgency, and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians wherever they live in the country.

After the security briefing, the viewers followed the Vice President through the clip to the next event; the 6th year anniversary of the Future Assured Foundation, an initiative of First Lady Aisha Buhari established to enhance the quality of healthcare available to Nigerians, particularly those in far-flung, rural communities where coverage is typically low. The Foundation also has as its main objective the empowerment of women and youths through education and the provision of access to life-changing opportunities.

As a leader who has devoted his entire public service career to reforms that elevate women and center youths in leadership and economic empowerment, it was only fitting that Prof. Osinbajo not only grace the event but remark on its significance with a speech, summoning his widely admired oratory skills. He commended the First Lady for a job well done and reiterated the importance of partnering with the government at all levels in the quest of improving life outcomes for Nigerian youths and women.

Following this, the clip transitioned to the arrival of the Vice President at the book launch of Senator Ken Nnamani who was doing the public presentation of his biography entitled ‘Standing Strong’. In it, Senator Nnamani reflected on some of the defining moments of his life and political career, including the much-debated and controversial events that took place between 2005 and 2007 when as the President of the Senate, he was placed under pressure by the narcissistic President Obasanjo who reportedly tried to install himself for a constitutionally impermissible third term.

It was an important moment in Nigeria’s nascent democracy and regardless of what personal opinions may be on Senator Nnamani’s actions at the time, it is in the interest of the country’s political memory and historical development that primary actors involved in key events come forward with accounts of what really went down, even if from a subjective point of view.

At the book launch, the Vice President delivered a speech to rousing ovation from the audience which, not unexpectedly, comprised of political leaders and eminent personalities from the South Eastern region of the country. He is popular there, too, and the warm reception was yet another indication of the fact.

Now approaching late afternoon, the President returns to his office in the Villa where he presided over two meetings, the first of which was virtual. With his iPad in hand and a larger screen mounted on a desk, Prof. Osinbajo, unaided, prosecuted the online meeting with the ease of a millennial, thus underscoring yet again that he is a leader up with the times – involved and aware.

The meetings were followed by the evening fellowship which, again, the Vice President joined virtually. After the fellowship, we see the Vice President leave his office and head back to the residence. Close of work after a packed and retreat to the bedroom? Not really. The clip ended with a hint that work continued still; he was escorted in by a file-bearing aide.

As with every video highlight, especially those involving senior public officers entrusted with matters of grave national importance, more has been filtered out than displayed. Yet, even with the select-few, many, including the user that posed the question from which this essay borrowed its title, marveled at the Vice President’s energy, dutifulness, and round-the-clock labor.

While the highlight poses a question on whether or not this Vice President ever takes a break from official duties, it answers the question of why Prof. Osinbajo has emerged as Nigeria’s most effective Vice President in all of the country’s history, and one of Nigeria’s most distinguished public servants. The answer is that he puts in the work. Bright and driven, he sets a very high bar for himself and rallies the human and material resources at his disposal in pursuit of the clearly-defined objectives, making it clear that no room exists for mediocrity.

Respected and admired, his charge to others never goes unheeded. If Prof. Osinbajo demands five from you, then be rest assured he has contributed ten himself. He leads by example, his relentless labor a reminder to all of the importance of the task at hand.

President Muhammadu Buhari once publicly pondered on how different events may have played out had he secured election as a younger man with increased energy levels. If his mission of securing Nigerians, putting the youths to work, and halting waste and corrupt diversion of resources is to be completed, then he has to hand the baton to a younger and considerably fitter successor in 2023. With Prof. Osinbajo’s vitality and pristine health, a fact attested to by Nigerians in the comments section of the video highlight across media platforms, the President and his party may not have to look too far.