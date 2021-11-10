Daystar Power, the leading provider of solar power solutions to West Africa’s industrial manufacturers, announced that it has reached an agreement with SBC to install 10.5MW solar power systems for five of its factories across Nigeria. This will bring SBC’s total installed solar power capacity to 12MW, making it Nigeria’s largest industrial manufacturer to power its operations with solar energy.

In 2021, SBC partnered with Daystar Power (“Daystar”) to design, operate and manage nearly 1.5MW solar power systems at two of its bottling plants. Daystar installed 450kW and 990kW solar systems at SBC’s Kaduna and Kano factories. The rooftop installations consisted respectively of 842 535Wp panels and 1,543 535Wp and 532 310Wp panels. With the two solar power systems, SBC will offset a combined 24,224 MT in CO2 emissions over the installations’ twenty-year lifetime and save up to 40% on its power costs.

Following these two installations, SBC has committed to partnering with Daystar on additional solar power systems at its five factories in Abuja, Lagos (Ikeja), Ibadan, and Ilorin over the next six months. This will bring Seven-Up’s total installed solar power capacity to 12MW across 7 factories. The solar power systems at the factories could provide over 50% of its total daytime power consumption depending on the installation size and amount of sunshine. Current Daystar clients in Lagos have generated up to 86% of total daytime energy needs from solar power

Both companies are in discussion to roll out solar energy as the primary daytime power source at SBC’s nine sites in Nigeria, making it Nigeria’s largest industrial manufacturer to use solar energy in its operations.

“We’re delighted to deepen our partnership with Daystar Power to install solar power systems for our Nigerian operations. Solar energy is a win-win for us – we can save significantly on our power costs and reduce our carbon emissions,” said Ziad Maalouf, Managing Director of SBC.

“Seven-Up has shown extraordinary leadership in adopting solar energy. They are proof that Nigerian industrial manufacturers can save costs on energy and meet their sustainability requirements,” said Jasper Graf von Hardenberg, CEO, and Co-founder of Daystar Power.