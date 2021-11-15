By Nwafor Sunday

The younger brother to the richest man in Africa, Sani Dangote, is dead. He died on Sunday after a brief illness in the United States.

Sani Dangote was the group vice-president of Dangote Industries Limited, before his death. He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club.

Sani was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria and President of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association (FERSAN).

He also owned Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.

Disclosing his death in a statement on Sunday, the Dangote Group opined: “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN!It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November, 2021.

“May Allah SWT Grant him mercy and Admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus “!

