Dangote laid to rest in Kano

The burial rites in session.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

The Vice Chairman of the Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Sani Ibrahim Dangote, who is also the younger brother of the Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, has been laid to rest in Kano.

The burial event took place at the palace of the Emir of Kano on Wednesday morning and was led by the Imam of the palace Sheikh Sani Muhammad.

Dangote died on Sunday, in a hospital at Miami in the United States of America, following a protracted illness that got him hospitalised.

His body was brought to Kano from the US last night.

He was buried at the family cemetery close to Sanusi Mosque at Koki in Kano metropolis.

Present at the burial were people from the political, business and religious communities from both within and outside Nigeria.

“We received the information about the passing away of this gentleman Alhaji Sani Dangote with shock.

“Kano State, our dear country Nigeria and the business community have lost an illustrious son.

“But to all of us particularly those from Kano state, we lost a rare gem in the business community.

“It is, therefore, on behalf of the government and good people of Kano State that I am sending our heartfelt condolence to the immediate families of Alhaji Sani Dangote and to his brother Alhaji Aliko Dangote over his death,” Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said.

Also present at the burial were his brother Aliko Dangote, Ahmad Lawan, Bukola Saraki, Garba Shehu and Babagana Zulum.

Senator Barau Jibrin and the DG DSS Yusuf Magaji Bichi, among others, were also there.

