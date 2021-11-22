The Board of Directors of Dana Air has approved the appointment of Mr Sukhjinder Paul Mann, as the new Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective from Nov. 22 .

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Ezenwa said that the new DCEO would be expected to work with the team to bring new perspective and fresh initiatives to the role to further strengthen the management team.

” Mann is a Briton and has worked with many leading commercial airlines in Africa and across the globe at a Senior Management and ‘C’ Level executive roles and is no stranger to Nigerian aviation.”

”He holds a B.A Honours in Economics and is CIMA trained, having 29 years of rich aviation experience in the areas of Airline Operations, Ground Handling, Airport Management, Finance, Strategy, Turnaround and Commercial/Business Development and Airline start-up projects.”

“He is very results-oriented, has good communication skills and is well-versed with the latest technology and a very sound understanding of Sales and Marketing Strategies, Policy Formulation, Training and Development, Liaison/ Coordination with regulatory bodies,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Owerri and Enugu.

The airline is reputed for its on time departures and arrival, 24 hours customer and quality onboard services. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria