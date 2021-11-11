.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

WIFE of Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa, Thursday, decried the hostile attitude of some Doctors and Nurses in Nigeria, saying that such behaviour could aggravate the medical condition of their patients.

Dame Okowa who stated this while inaugurating a 20-bed space First Delta America Hospital, FDAH, an affiliate of First Lithonia Medical Centre, Atlanta Georgia, United States of America, told Doctors and Nurses and other caregivers to be receptive to patients who visit hospitals for medical attention.

She said: “Be polite and friendly to patients who seek your services because nobody who has eaten well in his house would come to the hospital. So the words you use to welcome patients is the first step in the healing process”.

She commended the staff of FDAH for having a cordial relationship with both patients and other members of the public who came to the hospital.

Founder of FDAH, Dr Isioma Okobah said the aim of establishing the hospital was to discourage medical tourism on the part of Deltans and Nigerians at large, adding that facilities at the hospital were of global standard.

Disclosing that the hospital started operations in 2019 at a three-bed space, Okobah said the need for expansion from the three-bed space to the present 20-bed space was to enable them deliver more quality and efficient healthcare to the people.

She said with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the need to pay more attention to the healthcare system particularly in the communities in order to build confidence among Nigerians who usually seek medical attention outside the shores of the country.

She said: “When we had the lockdown, nobody could travel, we were all here. So if we have healthcare facilities which we run outside to access abroad, there would no need to do that.

“I want to appeal to my colleagues in the diaspora to come back home and join to build the system. We cannot sit in America, Canada or London and continue to condemn the system in Nigeria. I know the government need to play a big role”.