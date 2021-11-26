Dafinone's books come on Amazon

Acclaimed poet and financial consultant, Wisdom Oteri Dafinone, has finally put his books on the renowned book platform online, Amazon.

In 2019 Dafinone launched his first set of three books of Poetry at the Institute of International Affairs in Lagos Nigeria.

All three books were recommended by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council as supplementary text.

The Lagos State Education Board adopted one of his books ‘Ode to Inamorata’ for Literature and English JSS3 in the current academic school year.

The author said his mission is to distill and transform Nigerians’ hope into palpable positive purposes, speaking truth to power, and empowering the youths who are the true visionaries in recreating a better future.

“I dream of the day when the youth will spend less time on their smartphones and more on social skills, reading and writing poetry and prose,” he said.

The poet said writing comes easy to him.

Dr. Solomon O Azurumana of the Department of English, University of Lagos, UNILAG, who reviewed Dafinone’s book said like a professional artist, he dexterously employs words to recreate his contemporary world using universal imageries and symbolisms.

