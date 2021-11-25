By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service is set to introduce Webb Tracker mobile Application and a simplified standard operating procedure for the use of scanners to facilitate

The mobile app would enable stakeholders to remotely validate any declaration/payment and more importantly the status of a particular consignment/vehicle.

It is expected to eliminate encumbrances being currently experienced by international trade actors in Nigeria

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Customs, Compt. Joseph Attah, “With this innovation, motorists and owners of other imported goods no longer have to wait for a long period of time for field operatives to confirm the validity of their documents before letting them go.

“This mobile app which can be installed in mobile devices such as phones and tablets enables the use of the vehicle identification number to upload data concerning the type, make and model of all vehicles at the point of making declaration with a view to assigning value for the payment of appropriate Customs duty.

“On the road, field operatives using this mobile application will be able to, in real-time, validate any Customs declaration using the Vehicle Identification number (VIN) and the Customs control numbers to ascertain the correct status of vehicles and other containerized goods released or in transit.

“This apart from removing acrimonies associated with enforcement activities on the highways will robustly facilitate free flow of compliant trade while checking illegal imports.”

The simplified standard operating procedure, according to Mr. Attah, provides clear guidelines on the usage of scanners at all entry and exit points in Nigeria.

The new device would ensure that all containers are Pre-Scanned as soon as they are discharged from the vessel; Declaration, Assessment and Payment is made by the declarant; while NICIS II Risk Engine allocates scanned containers to designated Image Analyst.

Mr. Attah added that for Compliant Containers would then be released from Customs Control, with such released containers acknowledged and exited through the gate.

However, at the end of each day, a list of suspected non-compliant containers would be forwarded to the Terminal Operator, who would position them for physical examination on the request of the Declarant.